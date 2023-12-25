WWE Star LA Knight Receives Prestigious Honor

WWE star LA Knight's Christmas just got a little better this past week as he received the key to his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland on Saturday, December 23, 2024.

Hundreds of fans of the "WWE SmackDown" star gathered at University Plaza to pay tribute to him during the event, which seemingly surprised Knight, who claimed that he thought only a few would turn up. The city's mayor, Tekesha Martinez, along with several young kids, presented Knight with the honor at the event. He urged those present to follow their dreams, highlighting how he had to go through hardship, including sleeping in his car, to reach the position that he is in presently.

As per "Herald Mail," the fans at the event chanted the WWE star's trademark "Yeah" catchphrase, while they also held up signs as well as WWE titles.

Knight's WWE career skyrocketed in 2023 after he was given the freedom to show his true self following the demise of his Max Dupri gimmick. The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner has won over the fans with his work on the mic, which resulted in a match with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, earlier this year. Knight will have another opportunity to face "The Tribal Chief" as he is set to face AJ Styles and Randy Orton at "SmackDown: New Year's Revolution," with the winner getting the opportunity to face Reigns at Royal Rumble next month.