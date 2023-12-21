WWE Star LA Knight To Receive Key To The City Of His Hometown

WWE star LA Knight's career skyrocketed in 2023 and he will add another feather to his cap to round off his year as he is set to be awarded the key to his hometown.

Knight, who's from the city of Hagerstown, Maryland, will be given the key to the city at a public event on December 23.

"The City of Hagerstown will present one of its own, and currently one of the most popular Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23 at noon at University Plaza," said the press release by the city.

The press release added that the general public is invited to attend the event to honor the "WWE SmackDown" star, who completed his high school education at North Hagerstown High School in the year 2000.

Knight has experienced a meteoric rise to the top of the WWE card in a short period after shedding his previous Max Dupri character, which failed to resonate with fans, with many believing that WWE wasted his talent with that character. After becoming one of the top babyfaces in WWE this year, Knight was afforded what is likely the biggest opportunity in his career at Crown Jewel, where he faced Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The "SmackDown" star lost to "The Tribal Chief," but his feud with The Bloodline has continued, with him vowing to beat everyone in the faction.

Knight's accomplishments this year have received praise from many in the pro wrestling community. Notably, figures such as Jim Cornette have gone so far as to name him their wrestler of the year. These accolades, coupled with honors like being awarded the key to his city, underscore the significant improvement Knight has shown in 2023.