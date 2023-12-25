Eric Bischoff Makes A Bold Prediction About AEW Programming In 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that 2024 could see the demise of one of AEW's three shows.

Bischoff, in a recent edition of his "Strictly Business" podcast, stated that one of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," or "AEW Rampage," could be canceled in 2024. He added a caveat, though, that things could change if Warner Bros. Discovery does not renew their deals with AEW.

"I think AEW will end up being forced to or coming to the realization, that they need to drop at least one of their shows. I see one of them going away," Bischoff declared. "Now that's assuming that they stay at Warner Brothers Discovery. All bets are off if they end up getting bounced from Warner Bros. Discovery."

AEW's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly set to expire in 2024. When asked by host Jon Alba the reason he thinks AEW may lose one show, Bischoff explained that money isn't the issue with AEW and Tony Khan, rather citing the lack of vision and focus creatively.

"I think people are going to realize that the resources — and I'm not talking about financial resources because Tony [Khan] has an unlimited amount of that. That's not the issue, money is not the issue here. The issue is focus, vision, and discipline, and creative ... in a certain degree they're all kind of related, just different components of the same real core challenge," said the former WCW head.

He added that he wishes for AEW to still be on WBD but urged them to realign creatively, stating that it could lead to a better product. Bischoff thinks that WBD may want AEW shows to "at least pay for itself" and see potential for growth in the future.

Bischoff recently criticized Tony Khan for not growing AEW's audience, alleging that the AEW President was seeking to only win Booker of the Year awards and satisfy a small portion of the wrestling community.