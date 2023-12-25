Chris Jericho Disputes AEW Brawl Out Claims Made By Ace Steel And CM Punk's Lawyer

Stephen P. New, the lawyer who represented Ace Steel and CM Punk following AEW Brawl Out, and Chris Jericho have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to debate the backstage scandal that rocked the promotion in 2022. The pair's disagreement stems from New claiming that Steel's wife is the only person involved in the backstage incident who didn't sign a confidentiality agreement afterward. This caused Jericho to reveal that he saw everything that night but hadn't signed any NDAs.

New (via X) states that AEW employee handbooks contain "confidentiality provisions," and that he has a copy of said agreement. However, Jericho disputed this claim and told the lawyer to examine the facts.

"I don't adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew," Jericho wrote. "I've also never signed an NDA in my life ....ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies."

What really happened on the night is unknown, but it's been widely reported that CM Punk and Ace Steel got into a fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to all parties involved getting suspended or, in Steel's case, fired. Everyone involved has been tight-lipped on the matter, but the spat indicates that Jericho and New believe different versions of the story.

"I saw EVERYTHING that night...including how Lucy (and her husband and best buddy) acted and what really went down...and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time," Jericho added. "I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren't there and I was ...maybe you should shut your mark ass up. Because what really went down was disgusting."