Possible Date For Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Return

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased his in-ring WWE return recently, leading to speculation that he'll show up again in time for the WrestleMania 40 season. The road to that event just so happens to stop by Perth, Australia, for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 — and the local tourism board hopes he makes an appearance at the show.

The West Australian has revealed that the tourism bosses have pitched the idea to WWE, though it's unknown if a deal is possible at this time. The timing is interesting, however, given that Johnson just teased returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on some unfortunate soul, telling a fan that he loved his time as a wrestler while revealing that a WWE comeback might be happening soon.

Johnson has mostly retired from the squared circle, but the Hollywood A-lister hasn't ruled out another match down the line. A WWE WrestleMania match between him and his real-life cousin Roman Reigns has long been rumored, with Johnson revealing that there were tentative plans in place for a showdown between the pair. Unfortunately, Johnson has a busy schedule, and the bout has yet to materialize. That said, an appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024 could set it up.

Additionally, Johnson has been part of WWE television in 2023. He made his deafening return to "WWE SmakDown" this year and delivered the People's Elbow to Austin Theory in a segment involving Pat McAfee. Theory would undoubtedly welcome some revenge against Johnson, and what better place to enact it than Austalia since the rising star's new tag partner is Grayson Waller, who's a native of the country.