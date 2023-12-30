Kevin Nash Explains Where AEW's Shows Are Failing Compared To WWE Raw

Kevin Nash has pointed out a major difference between the production quality of AEW and WWE shows, which he feels is something that the former has to work on.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, gave the example of a recent video he saw of Jim Ross's entrance in his hometown of Oklahoma City, where he noticed numerous empty seats all around the venue.

"They showed a thing on Instagram, and I don't think that they did it for effect, where they brought back JR in Oklahoma City. And JR came down and they showed him, they played his music and down he came the ramp and then they showed ... whoever was taking the shot of him, clearly the entire upper deck was wide open, the bottom deck — as I'm looking towards the ramp, so the right-hand side which would be opposite hard camera — the bottom bowl's not full," said Nash.

The Hall of Famer believes that the empty seats at AEW events create a visual discrepancy on television, which isn't good for the product, highlighting how the difference in numbers between AEW shows and "WWE Raw" is visible to the television audience. He mentioned that "Raw" shows have recently been consistently sold out, but WWE's production team had to work their magic in the past to create the illusion of a packed show when business wasn't as booming as it is now.

"I think we're so optically driven that if your show doesn't look like a cutscene from a video game, it's like watching a fu**ing snuff film. I think sometimes the production of AEW is [not good] ... I mean to say it fu**ing lacks opposed to the opposition," said the veteran star.

While ticket sales for AEW's "Dynamite" and "Collision" have hovered around the 4000 mark, WWE's "Raw" and "SmackDown" shows have sold more than double the number recently.