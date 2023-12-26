WWE Star CM Punk Shares Message Of Gratitude On Christmas

CM Punk's return to WWE during this year's Survivor Series has seen him quickly rise to the top in merchandise sales and proven that he's never lost the massive fanbase he had in 2014. Punk seems to be well aware of this fact, and recently shared a heartfelt message to all his fans and the veterans who came before him on his Instagram Story.

"Grateful for all the fans who have carried me to my greatest moment. Thankful for the legends that paved the roads I travel. I wouldn't be who I am without all of you. Thank you." Punk has interestingly been very positive since returning to WWE despite spending years publically criticizing the promotion. According to the star, he again considers the promotion home.

Despite being firmly in place with WWE again, Punk has yet again been associated with some AEW drama. Matt Jackson's wife, Dana Massie reportedly departed from the promotion recently after spending years as the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. According to reports, many resented her for her position and Punk was notably one of the loudest critics of her while they were both in AEW and once took a public shot at her.

Punk has notably not made any comments about AEW since his return to WWE outside a veiled reference to his alleged fight with Jack Perry during All In 2023. "The Second City Saint" is scheduled to appear on two WWE RAW episodes in January 2024, and is set to appear during the WWE Live Holiday Tour that'll take place tonight at Madison Square Garden.