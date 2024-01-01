Lola Vice Says This 1980s Series Inspired Her WWE Gimmick

Last year, former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda announced that her WWE ring name would be Lola Vice — the latter part of which is in reference to the 1980s crime drama series "Miami Vice." As a native of Miami, and WWE's first-ever Cuban-American signing, Vice felt especially compelled to connect the show to not only her ring name but her overall gimmick as well. During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Vice further explained the vision behind her wrestling persona.

"The whole inspiration for my theme is the 'Miami Vice' series from back in the 80s. That's how I was able to come up with Vice [as a part of my ring name]. The pink and the blue, those are my colors. I stay true to that every match because I want to establish it and also bring Miami to the map because Miami is a place where everyone wants to vacation but that's where I live. I truly know the way it is there, and I'm representing that well in the ring," Vice said.

Since signing with WWE in mid-2022, Vice has wrestled nearly 50 matches, three of which were included in the 2023 "WWE NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament. Vice eventually won the aforementioned tournament after defeating Kelani Jordan on the October 31 episode of "NXT.". With her win, Vice secured herself a future shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship. Amidst her ascent in WWE, Vice has also aligned herself with Elektra Lopez, who has been signed to the company since 2021.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.