Valerie Loureda Lays Out How Her WWE Ring Name Was Decided

A ring name can be a key in helping to get an act over in wrestling, and WWE prospect Valerie Loureda officially has hers: Lola Vice. Although she has not made her in-ring debut on TV yet, Loureda has worked a live event and teased the name with a "Lola Bunny" outfit. Speaking with Jim Varsallone, the first-ever Cuban-American WWE signing revealed the inspiration behind her ring name and who helped her choose it.

"Lola came out because when my sisters and I were little we had like a, a lady that used to do our make-up, like a Cuban lady, and like, that was always our alter ego name, Lola," she said. "I always had a vision of 'Miami Vice' because I am the first Cuban-American woman and I was born and raised in Miami and I just feel like that's me and I need to represent ... I gave them ten first names, ten last names, and Shawn Michaels chose Lola Vice and it's just beautiful."

Prior to entering the world of wrestling, Loureda was a professional MMA fighter. She had five fights in her career, winning four of them, including her most recent fight in November 2021. Pro wrestling is a different beast, which Loureda is aware of. She discussed how she believes Lola Vice will be different than Valerie Loureda.

"Valerie Loureda is a fighter that has been fighting since she's three years old and she's made this career since she's been very young," she said. "Lola Vice is the entertainer that Valerie always wanted to be ... it just fits really well."

