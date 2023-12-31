Eric Bischoff Comments On Reported AEW Departure

AEW might not release waves of talent like WWE, but recently a surprising amount of executives have parted ways with the promotion. On "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff addressed the news of Rafael Morffi, the Executive President of Live Events/Touring, parting ways with AEW. Bischoff initially addressed some of the internet reaction to the news, as some people were praising Morffi's release.

"I think that's a pretty typical example of the collective intelligence of the internet wrestling audience. Those who don't know anything about the wrestling business would make a comment like that." Additionally, Bischoff speculated that having strong business relationships is a skill that someone hoping to fill Morffi's role will need to have. However, he also noted that these relationships could easily make or break a business, but cautioned that bringing someone in from outside of AEW could ultimately be an even greater challenge for the promotion. He also made it clear that the impact of Morffi's release is yet to be determined, but that these executive changes are a reflection of major decisions made by Tony Khan.

"It's either management, i.e.: Tony Khan, looking at what they're doing and going 'You know what, this isn't working, we need to make wholesale changes.' Or, it's a lot of really quality people, talented people, who have been working who are just throwing in the towel. They realize that they can't make things better." Bischoff then provided two distinct scenarios, praising Khan if he's taking an aggressive approach, but warning that there could be dire problems if executives are walking out. "If he's made the decision 'We need to reset, we need to approach our business different, and in order to do that I need some fresh bodies in those chairs.' Okay, give him credit, it's a risk, but it's a move!" Bischoff said. "But it's the other way? And you got people going 'Can't do it. Tired' Boom, they go on to something else? That's a big problem."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.