Why Kurt Angle Is Amazed By AEW Star Paul Wight's Longevity

In November, Paul Wight competed in his first match on "AEW Dynamite" since joining the company, as he was part of an eight-man street fight, continuing to extend his legacy in the business. Wight has been involved in wrestling since 1994, and Kurt Angle admitted, "It's crazy" that he is still competing at this stage in his career.

"The pounding that man's body has taken over the last 25 years, it's unreal," he said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "I can't believe a man of his size that can continue to wrestle well into his 50s and he's still doing it, that's just unbelievable. It speaks volumes for Big Show."

Wight has only worked a limited number of matches since making the move to AEW, having six encounters in three years. However, he has made it clear that continuing to wrestle is a priority for him, although he was taken out of action during the street fight when Powerhouse Hobbs sent him crashing through the windshield of a car, with the wrestling legend having not been seen since. Wight has dealt with a few injury problems since joining AEW, and is currently suffering from a knee issue according to Chris Jericho. However, he has also been trying his hand at commentary throughout his tenure with AEW, which is a role he had been wanting to take on for a while, potentially opening the door to life post-wrestling.

