Paul Wight Opens Up About AEW Commentary Gig

AEW's Paul Wight has stated that he would love to return to the commentary booth in AEW, and feels that he can help the product and put over stars with his analysis.

Wight was a guest on the "Battleground Podcast," where he was asked if he has any desire to return to the announcer's table. The veteran star explained that one of the reasons why he quit WWE was to pursue other opportunities in the pro wrestling industry, one of which was commentating.

"Absolutely [his interest in returning to commentary.] That's one of my main reasons for kind of pursuing other things. I mean, where I worked before [WWE], I was a brand, I was an entity, and I filled specific roles, and sometimes it's very difficult to break outside of those roles because it's such an organized machine that they've got certain places for everyone and this is your place," said Wight. "Tony Khan was really great to give me that mobility and that fluidity to try different things. I didn't know if I'd be good at commentary. I only did commentary maybe one or two matches like over the years of my career before. But I knew I had a feeling for it, I knew that I liked it."

After signing with AEW in early 2021, Wight took on the role of commentator of AEW Dark: Elevation, the promotion's YouTube show, alongside Tony Schiavone.