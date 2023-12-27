WWE Star Drew McIntyre Checks Item Off His Pro Wrestling Bucket List

WWE's Madison Square Garden holiday event ended up mostly focused on CM Punk's return match for the company, defeating Dominik Mysterio. However, the main event of the show saw Drew McIntyre in action, which was a bucket list moment for his career. McIntyre faced Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he has been doing lately at live events, and while he came up short, the fact he main evented a show ticked off a bucket list item for the Scotsman. Madison Square Garden is often considered to be the Mecca of professional wrestling, due to how many major events have taken place there, which is likely why it was such a big deal for him personally. McIntyre shared a list of his accomplished bucket list moments in professional wrestling on X, which also included three other major goals.

McIntyre also revealed that winning the Royal Rumble — something that he accomplished in 2020, headlining WrestleMania — which he achieved at WrestleMania 36, and becoming WWE Champion — a goal he earned the same night when defeating Brock Lesnar, were all also on his list, showcasing that he has been able to check several off in recent years.

✅ Win the Royal Rumble

✅ Main Event WrestleMania

✅ Become WWE Champion

✅ Close out MSG Another one off the bucket list pic.twitter.com/1EvY2P1gft — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2023

McIntyre didn't reveal any further bucket list items he has in the business, but his recent storyline has been focused on winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and ensuring that he spreads the truth around WWE. He will get another crack at Rollins' title on "WWE Raw" next week, as the two will meet in singles action with the gold on the line.