Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Make The Case For Fellow ECW Alum In WWE Hall Of Fame

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray have shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry and both men established themselves while signed to ECW. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the veterans made the case for who they'd like to see get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next.

"Paul Heyman, forget about ECW, based solely [on] his WWE career? He's a Hall of Famer," Dreamer said. Additionally, Dreamer brought up all of Heyman's tenures in the industry, and how he was always "amazing" no matter where he went. "Paul always did shockingly different things. His entire career? First ballot Hall of Famer, no doubt." Bully Ray then brought up the late Bam Bam Bigelow, who not only wrestled in ECW but also WCW and WWE. The former TNA World Champion belives that Bigelow is overdue for an induction.

"What a career [Bigelow] had, and just based on what he was able to do with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania," Ray gushed, "for me that would be an emotional one – knowing his son Shane – would be an emotional one. He should've been in already."

Dreamer also commented on Bigelow's appeal to the Philadelphia/New York/New Jersey tri-state area crowd that will be in attendance for WrestleMania 40 and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Even though he was a worldwide draw because he lived so close to that area, he was probably at the time one of the most famous people from New Jersey, right across that bridge," Dreamer said, either referring to the Betsey Ross Bridge or the Walt Whitman Bridge or any of the various bridges that connect Philadelphia to The Garden State.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame induction class will be chosen by Paul "Triple H" Levesque for the first time since taking over the creative direction of the company from Vince McMahon.

