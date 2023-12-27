Swerve Strickland Breaks Down Gold League Finals Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

It is officially endgame time in both the Gold and Blue Leagues of the AEW Continental Classic. The finals for both leagues will occur tonight on "AEW Dynamite," with Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson fighting it out to win the Blue League after wins on "AEW Collision." Things are more complicated in the Gold League, where the winner will be determined in a three-way match, as Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland duke it out for the right to move onto the C2 Finals this Sunday at AEW Worlds End.

In an interview with "ROAR Around The Ring," the red-hot Strickland broke down the three-way match, noting that offers a chance not only for him to get to the finals, but for Strickland to get revenge on Moxley for an earlier loss in the C2. He's also aware, however, of how quickly a victory could slip through his fingers.

"Now, the fact that I have one victory over Jay White already in a singles capacity is huge," Strickland said. "So the fact that I also get to get revenge on Jon Moxley for not just beating me, but the way he defeated me to earn the three points ahead of me, to earn his 12 points, I get two birds in one stone type of thing. So it makes for some very interesting storytelling, very interesting matchups, very interesting hard-hitting action.

"You got three of the absolute best in the industry and myself up there as one of the top three in the tournament, in the Gold League as well. So everybody should be pulling for myself, of course, but everybody should be on pins and needles, on edge, because this could go three different ways, any which way. There's no favorites."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ROAR Around The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription