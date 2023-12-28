Swerve Strickland To Face Former Friend At AEW World's End

Swerve Strickland might not be going to the AEW Continental Classic Finals at AEW Worlds End, but the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion will still be in action on Saturday.

On "AEW Dynamite," it was announced that Swerve will face his former friend and tag team partner Keith Lee on Saturday in Long Island, NY. Strickland was informed of the match after he lost a three-way Gold League final match to Jon Moxley, which also included Jay White. Strickland was furious at the match and is hedging his bets, hoping that Lee doesn't show up for the match.

Lee and Strickland held the AEW World Tag Team Championship last year, eventually losing them to The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at "AEW Grand Slam 2022," and while there has been animosity between the two men, no match had been made until now. Strickland had previously been involved in a long, bitter, bloody feud with Hangman Page. AEW Worlds End will take place on December 30 on PPV.