McKenzie Mitchell Reflects On Her WWE Release, Discusses What's Next

On December 1, "WWE NXT" backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell shared the unfortunate news that she had been released from WWE. On a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mitchell reflected on her exit from the company, noting that it has turned out to be a blessing for her.

"I think that there are so many new beginnings, and I'm excited to see what's to come in the future," Mitchell said. "The outreach, and the support that I've gotten from friends, family, coworkers, colleagues, production, staff executives in WWE, the fans most importantly, it's been insane. That's what made me emotional when I got released was being able to hear from everyone how much I impacted their opinion when watching WWE and when watching 'NXT.' That's what made me emotional was hearing from all of the people their favorite moments in my career and the favorite interviews that I've done and the magic that was created on screen. That made it such a big impact on me to see what I made on them."

As this chapter of her career closes, Mitchell is now looking ahead toward the future and weighing the options of where she could head next, in and outside of the wrestling world. In recent weeks, Mitchell has primarily focused her attention on her jewelry business — Headline by MM. Beyond that though, Mitchell also suggested that she may explore possible ventures in the industries of entertainment, music, and of course, professional wrestling. Aside from her potential professional pursuits, Mitchell revealed that she and her husband, "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph, have also discussed the possibility of having a baby sometime.

