AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 12/27/23

Viewership for the December 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" trended upward to close out 2023.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's go-home edition of "Dynamite" garnered an average of 843,000 viewers on TBS, which is up 8% from last week's 782,000. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 408,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.31 P18-49 rating, which was up 19% from last week's 0.26 rating.

The December 27 edition had a "New Year's Smash" theme and was the last stop before AEW Worlds End. Both Continental Classic league finals took place as the show opened with Jon Moxley defeating Jay White and Swerve Strickland to win the Gold League. Later on, Eddie Kingston pinned Bryan Danielson to win the Blue League and to ensure he will defend the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight titles on Saturday.

Also of note was the returns of Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin after both were briefly sidelined due to injuries. The main event segment was short but newsworthy as The Devil's Masked Men defeated MJF to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Samoa Joe, who was apparently laid out before the bout, eventually came down to make the save for MJF only to attack him with a steel chair strike to the back. As noted, Joe will challenge MJF for the AEW World title at Worlds End. The show-closing segment has garnered the highest viewership on AEW's official YouTube channel thus far with over 366,000 viewers and counting.