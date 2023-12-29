Tony Khan Addresses Reported AEW Departures, Teases 'Exciting Things' To Announce

A number of AEW executives and producers are departing or have already departed the company, but in the latest AEW media scrum, Tony Khan said that he's actually excited for what the backstage turnover means for AEW's future.

"I have a pretty big thing to announce going forward," Khan teased. "Obviously it's a lot of people I really value ... I could write a book on each of these people." Khan says that it's challenging to have such long-time stalwarts depart the company, but he is excited about what the future holds for AEW. The AEW chief executive also pointed out that the end of the year usually sees some contracts expire and people move on.

"This Saturday night, Worlds End, it's going to be a new group and there'll be some new things happening and I'm really excited about it," Khan gushed, once again reiterating that he's grateful for the contributions of people like Dana Massie, QT Marshall, and other backstage workers that are moving on in 2024. Massie, wife of The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson, was the head of AEW's merchandising division until recently when she chose to leave the company after feeling that Khan and the rest of AEW didn't stand up for her husband in the wake of his backstage altercation with CM Punk in September 2022. While Jackson was willing to re-sign with the company, Dana opted not to.



QT Marshall, on the other hand, is leaving due to what he feels is a change in the creative direction of the company, as well as to pursue work elsewhere as a wrestler.