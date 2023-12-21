Backstage Update On QT Marshall's Role In AEW Prior To His Contract Expiring

While QT Marshall's departure from AEW might have come as a shock to fans, it appears many backstage in AEW knew that Marshall would be leaving. Fightful Select is reporting that QT Marshall gave his notice to AEW management months ago, signing a short extension with the company that expires on January 1, and that he hasn't been backstage in weeks.

Marshall is said to be adamant about wrestling while still in his physical prime and has interest from outside prospects already, including Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling. Earlier reports have indicated that Major League Wrestling might also be interested in bringing Marshall in both as a producer and a wrestler, very similar to his role in AEW. There is also supposedly interest in the Nightmare Factory coach from WWE, especially with Cody Rhodes praising Marshall recently on social media. Marshall has also taken bookings in AAA, even winning the AAA Latin American in August, though he lost the title to Octagon Jr. just days before announcing his departure from AEW.

Marshall made it clear he was leaving AEW in a post on social media weeks ago, citing a change in the company's direction that's different from the direction he saw for himself — possibly referring to his future as an active competitor. Marshall had been the focus of a number of start-stop storylines, including the TMZ spoof QTV, which saw Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and others acting as both wrestlers and villainous internet "journalists." The angle was recently dropped.