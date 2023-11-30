Details On Reported Interest In QT Marshall Following AEW Departure

QT Marshall is set to head out the door of AEW come the beginning of 2024, with the reasons for his departure being listed as anything between wanting more of an in-ring role to concerns that AEW might be becoming too much like promotional partner NJPW. But whatever the cause of Marshall moving on may be, there's still the question of where he could wind up, with one potential suitor eager for him to hit the open market.

Fightful Select reports that those within the nonstop moving world of MLW believe the promotion will heavily target the former AEW star and AAA Latin American Champion. Those within MLW believe the promotion will target him for both an in-ring and backstage role, and have expressed surprise that he would even be available. The timing of Marshall's availability is good for MLW, who is said to be in the process of "revamping" their front office, which would open up Marshall to work in some of the same roles he had within AEW. As for how much MLW values Marshall, those within the company consider him a "jack of all trades," both as an in-ring talent and a producer/trainer/executive.

Unfortunately for MLW, they will not be the only ones competing for Marshall's services, as it's expected that talents close to Marshall in WWE are already pushing the promotion to bring him in for "a variety of roles." At this time, however, it's not clear how interested WWE is in Marshall, or vice versa.