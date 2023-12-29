Bully Ray Says He'd Buy AEW Worlds End PPV Even Just For This One Match

The final of the AEW Continental Classic is set as Eddie Kingston will face Jon Moxley with Kingston's Strong Openweight and ROH World Championships on the line. The match will take place this Saturday at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, and for Bully Ray, Kingston versus Moxley alone is reason enough to buy the pay-per-view.

"Bravo Eddie, bravo [Bryan] Danielson, bravo Moxley," said Ray on "Busted Open Radio." "It's probably the only thing I tweeted about last night when it came to 'Dynamite.' I only tweet about the things that really grab me and move me. I tweeted, 'Excellent stuff between Moxley and Danielson.' The match was great, I just thought that the verbal exchange between the two friends [Kingston and Moxley] afterward really sold me on this match. I would buy the pay-per-view for that match."

Ray later asked his co-host Tommy Dreamer if Kingston needed to win this match because of the "outdated" belief that if you are truly over as a babyface, you never need to win.

"I would personally love to see it," answered Dreamer. "I do feel the fans want it. And, yes, that's when you kind of have to deliver and give that to the fans. Moxley doesn't need it, Eddie does."

To get to the finals, Kingston had to defeat another Blackpool Combat Club member, Bryan Danielson, while Moxley defeated both Jay White and Swerve Strickland this past Wednesday on "Dynamite." The last time the two Continental Classic finalists faced each other in singles action was three years ago at Full Gear 2020, where Moxley defeated Kingston in an "I Quit" match.

