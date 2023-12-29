Eddie Kingston Assesses His Journey Through AEW's Continental Classic Tournament

This Saturday at AEW Worlds End, Eddie Kingston will face Jon Moxley in the AEW Continental Classic final, and the AEW star has a lot at stake as he will put up both the Strong Openweight and ROH World Championship. Kingston was a guest on the "Battleground Podcast," where he spoke about how he doesn't change his wrestling style for his tournament opponents.

"Real simple, Brody [King] beat me up, he was bigger than I am," said Kingston. "I don't really change my style. I am what I am. You know what I mean. I don't have a game plan. You punch me in the face everything goes away and I'm just gonna ... I'm an emotional fighter. It's just the way it is. You know?"

He also spoke more about King, Bryan Danielson, and Moxley, who he noted he has never beaten in a singles match.

"Brody just beat me up, he was, you know, he was a better man that day. Bryan, he just ... it's hard to tell with Bryan. Guys like Bryan and Mox, guys who I've wrestled a couple of times, mostly Mox more, who I've never beaten kind of — that weighs on you. That weighs in your mind. I try to go in there and try, like stay calm with Bryan. Don't let him bait you in, this and that, but he does every time because he has that stupid face."

Kingston added that he doesn't like the Blackpool Combat Club because they know how to get under his skin. Though he and Mox are "cool," he would like the stable if Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Danielson weren't in the group.

