Goldberg Talks About The Differences Between WCW And WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has detailed the major differences between working in WCW and WWE.

Goldberg was a recent guest on the "Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast," where a fan asked him about how WCW and WWE were different. The veteran star claimed that WCW was "run by the inmates," whereas there was a need for a certain tact when dealing with Vince McMahon.

"The best way that I can describe is the WCW was run by the inmates. You got Kevin Nash, you got Scott Hall, you got Hulk Hogan, and on the other flipside of the coin you have the 800-pound gorilla whose name is Vince McMahon. As long as you go in to Vince and make sure every idea you have sounds like it came from his mouth, you're good," said the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg added that he thoroughly enjoyed working in WCW, but some of his colleagues in the promotion weren't trustworthy.

"I had the time of my life in WCW, it was awesome, we were killing WWE, and it was like a small band of brothers against this big conglomerate. But a lot of those brothers were deceitful and villainous," said Goldberg.

The Hall of Famer made a name for himself in the pro wrestling business during his time in WCW, where he racked up one of the most impressive streaks in pro wrestling history. He eventually joined WWE and had a brief run before leaving in acrimonious circumstances, only to return over a decade later and have another short run. But, the former Universal Champion isn't pleased with how his recent run with WWE ended, as he was promised a retirement match by McMahon which he didn't end up getting.