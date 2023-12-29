Backstage Report Offers More Details On Dana Massie's AEW Departure

Dana Massie, wife of Matt Jackson, will be leaving her role as AEW's Marketing and Merchandising Officer at the turn of the year, but it appears the company did want her to stay. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company offered her a new deal, but Massie opted to decline.

Massie reportedly told the company she would be leaving in October, with the way The Young Bucks were treated post-"Brawl Out" being one of the reasons behind that. While the Bucks did sign new deals with the company, there is a feeling that AEW never cleared their names, nor were they allowed to do that themselves coming out of the situation. It is believed that was a big reason for her walking away from the company, where she had been working since its inception. Massie had been speaking with Tony Khan about AEW from 2018, playing a big role in things backstage. While her work with the promotion is now done, Massie could end up being involved in new ideas for products involving the Bucks due to the "Killing The Business" moniker that was trademarked recently, but that remains to be seen.

It was noted her departure does leave large holes in the company due to the fact her jobs were major ones. While there had been criticism for the local market promotion that AEW did, and how much merchandise was available to buy at shows, it's unclear what parameters she was working under during her time with AEW.