AEW Worlds End 2023: Full & Final Card

Tonight, AEW heads into the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, New York, for Worlds End. The event is a homecoming show for AEW World Champion MJF, who will defend his title against Samoa Joe in the main event. The bout might be the champ's final match in the company, too, as MJF's contract reportedly expires on January 1, 2024.

The show will also see Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston compete to become the first-ever Continental Classic Champion. The prize is a Triple Crown title encompassing the ROH World Championship, NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and the Continental Classic gold. Some of the runners-up from the tournament will also be in action, as Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia will join forces to face Brody King, Jay Lethal, Rush, and Jay White.

Elsewhere, Christian Cage will defend the TNT Championship against Adam Copeland, but their feud is more personal than anything at this point. Toni Storm, meanwhile, will put the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Riho, Julia Hart will defend the TBS Title against Abadon, and Wheeler Yuta will try to take Hook's FTW Championship.

Grudges will also be settled as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland collide to end a rivalry that's been brewing for months. Meanwhile, Miro will be out to redeem Andrade El Idolo, whose partnership with CJ Perry has made the former a very jealous husband. Chris Jericho has been at odds with The Don Callis Family, Big Bill, and Ricky Starks as well. As such, he will team with Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin to get some payback. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs will represent Callis' henchmen.

A 20-man Battle Royale match will also take place to determine a number one contender for the AEW TNT Championship, with the winner earning a title shot at a time of their choosing. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale will also face each other on the pre-show

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Worlds End news, including live coverage of the event.