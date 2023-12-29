Eddie Kingston Lays Out His Plans If He Wins AEW Triple Crown At Worlds End

Tomorrow night, Eddie Kingston will face Jon Moxley in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End, where the winner will be awarded possession of the ROH World Championship, NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and the inaugural AEW Continental Championship. Heading into this match, Kingston is already holding the titles pertaining to ROH and NJPW, but with a win at Worlds End, Kingston would become an official Triple Crown Champion – a distinction he is determined to capture. During an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Kingston laid out the goals he'd like to conquer after he potentially wins the Triple Crown Championship.

"When I do win, I would like to defend all three belts together as one, as a Triple Crown, but I would also like to do it separately as well," Kingston said. "I would like to defend the Continental [title] just by itself or the Ring of Honor [title] just by itself or the STRONG Openweight Championship as itself and also together. Would I like to go to New Japan and do it? Yeah, of course. If my body lets me – it's not the schedule, it's my body – if my body lets me, I would love to go to certain independents like DEFY and AIW in Ohio, and other places ... [House of Glory] is another place, in New York, I would like to go. If my body's willing, I would love to do it."

Kingston's entry into the Continental Classic finals was secured on the December 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when he defeated Bryan Danielson in the Blue League finals. His upcoming opponent Jon Moxley had a bigger obstacle placed in front of him as faced not one, but two other men in the finals of the Gold League. Despite the added competition of Swerve Strickland and Jay White, it was Moxley who emerged victorious after he pinned White with a Death Rider.

