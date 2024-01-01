AEW's Sammy Guevara Addresses Infamous Botched Spot With Matt Hardy

Sammy Guevara has had plenty of highs during his AEW career, but his rivalry against Matt Hardy was a low point for the "Spanish God." Their infamous match at All Out 2020 was the worst moment of a storyline plagued by problems, as the spot that saw Guevara Spear Hardy off a scissor lift went wrong, which was scary for everyone.

"The tables were I think too close. That's what it was. Yeah, they were a little bit further or we went too high on the scissor lift," Guevara told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "It was just such an unfortunate thing because we had so much cool stuff for that match, like, so much. I was actually getting thrown off Daily's Place to end the thing. We were going to climb to the roof at Daily's Place." Hardy was able to continue wrestling the match, despite his head connecting with the concrete floor. Guevara believes that is remembered as one of the worst moments in AEW's history, but from a personal level, it was an opportunity to learn what to do in that situation.

"I'm just happy Matt was okay. I remember when I was in the back crying, I was so upset," Guevara admitted. "He's a hero of mine and stuff keeps happening because the chair thing just happened a couple of weeks before that. And I followed him to the hospital and I stayed with him until like five in the morning to make sure he was good."

