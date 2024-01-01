WWE HOFer Goldberg Reveals Match He Wanted To Lose During Iconic WCW Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's monstrous WCW undefeated streak might be criticized by some today, but back in the late '90s, it established him as one of the biggest names in wrestling. Appearing on the "Steve and Captain Evil" podcast, the veteran explained that he had no control over his streak at the time.

According to Goldberg, his streak was originally intended to create a viable threat for "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, who was enjoying the highest point of his run with the NWO. However, when asked if he had the capacity to influence his wins and losses, Goldberg denied this was ever the case. "No, I was never in the situation where I made a call! The fact is that they never paid me enough money to also be a producer." Despite this, he recalled not understanding the psychology behind his streak at first, due to not being a wrestling fan growing up and being unaware of how rabid unhappy wrestling fans could be.

Goldberg claims that he wanted to lose to Bobby Eaton during a House Show match and that his request was denied. "It was his birthday and we were doing a House Show and I wanted him to beat me on his birthday in the middle of The Streak and they wouldn't let me and I had no idea why!" Ultimately, he admitted that while wrestling rumors didn't come out as easily as they do today, the news would've likely been revealed at some point or another and would've ended up diminishing his character. Elsewhere in the same interview, Goldberg commented on how his WWE run ended and claimed that Vince McMahon owes him a retirement match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Steve and Captain Evil" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.