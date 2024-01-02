Why Eric Bischoff Says 2023 May Have Been The 'Most Exciting' Year In WWE History

2023 may now be in the rearview mirror, but the events of the year are still fresh in the mind of former WCW President Eric Bischoff. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff looked back on last year's wrestling landscape, which included the content specifically related to WWE. In surveying the 2023 WWE product, Bischoff expressed his belief that it might have been the most enthralling 365-day period in the company's history.

"I think this may have been the most exciting year ever of WWE as a whole ... [The 80s] was probably one of the most important periods in modern-day professional wrestling since the 60s, just because of the impact that WWE had on the television landscape by evaporating the territories, eliminating all the competition, presenting this product at a national level across cable, breaking into the pay-per-view business. When they did all of those things, it made WWE such a juggernaut in the early 80s. But in terms of quality of content, I don't think you can compare the 12-month period that we've just witnessed to any other 12-month period in wrestling history, more or less WWE history. It's just been phenomenal."

As an illustrator of WWE's on-screen success, Bischoff referenced the long saga revolving around The Bloodline, which continues to dominate WWE programming, even with Jey Uso's decision to separate himself from the likes of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Bischoff also pointed to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and LA Knight as two other prominent figures who have triumphantly commanded the attention of the WWE Universe in 2023.

