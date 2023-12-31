Road Dogg Explains How CM Punk Improved WWE's Recent Madison Square Garden Return

Following his surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series: War Games last month, CM Punk made his official return to in-ring action during WWE's holiday tour live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26. There, Punk came face-to-face with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio – an encounter that saw "The Second City Saint" emerge victorious. During a recent "Oh You Didn't Know" YouTube exclusive, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James spoke about Punk's return to the ring, specifically how it helped to boost the MSG show.

"I couldn't be happier with the outcome [of the show], couldn't be happier with the Punk agreeing to be there, and being there is a huge thing," James said. "He's going to be in LA also. Business is booming, and we added him to the ticket, and the ticket got more valuable. That's just the truth man. When you talk about truth, and we talked about it on here before about moving the needle, I watched it move once again. By adding his name to something – and dare I say I don't know that I've seen such since I've worked in this in this capacity – I saw the needle move, man ... [The recent trip to MSG] is the largest domestic non-televised wrestling event in the history of America. I'm 99% sure, that's a fact."

Following his win over Mysterio, Punk issued a post-match address to the fans in audience, noting that he was back to finish what he started in WWE, referring to his mission of headlining WrestleMania. Once he returned to the backstage area, Punk delivered a follow-up message, stating, "King's back, best in the world."

Four days after defeating Mysterio in New York City, Punk defeated him again in Inglewood, California during a live event at The Kia Forum.

