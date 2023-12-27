Video: Rhea Ripley's Involvement In CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio Match At WWE Live Event

WWE's annual Holiday Tour kicked off in a big way last night at New York City's Madison Square Garden, with CM Punk wrestling his first match in the promotion in nearly ten years against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. Unfortunately for Punk, Mysterio didn't come alone, as Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was seen at ringside, supporting her "Dirty" Dom. And she wasn't a passive supporter either.

A fan at ringside for last night's WWE Live Event would capture footage from Punk and Mysterio's match, posting it to X shortly thereafter In the video, Ripley could be seen leveling Punk with a right hand while the referee's back was turned. Just to make extra sure she wasn't caught, Ripley immediately walked over to the guardrail and posed for the fans, claiming that she was "doing a photoshoot" and hadn't done anything wrong.

"I'm doing a photoshoot, I did jackshit" ahahaha

Despite the one cheap shot, Ripley's presence was ultimately not enough to help Mysterio, with Punk emerging from their match victorious in twelve and a half minutes. Fortunately for Ripley, she faired far better with her match earlier in the night, retaining the Women's World Championship in a three-way match against Shayna Bazler and Ivy Nile.

The three-way match will not be the last time Ripley and Nile see each other, as the two are set to face off this Monday at "WWE Raw: Day One," with Ripley's Women's World Title once again on the line. A victory over Nile would give Ripley her 9th successful title defense since she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the title at WrestleMania 39 last April.