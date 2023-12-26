Sami Zayn Shares Excitement For Upcoming WWE Events

The holidays remain in full swing and so does the WWE, which is embarking on its annual Holiday Tour over the next week, starting tonight with a show in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The tour will feature plenty of top stars, including CM Punk's first matches in a WWE ring in nearly ten years against Dominik Mysterio, as well as Sami Zayn, who announced his presence on the tour earlier this morning.

I WILL be performing on WWE's Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career. Tonight – MSG. New York City

Tomorrow – Boston

Dec 28 – Montreal

Dec 29 – Toronto

Dec 30 – Los Angeles Crazy times. Lots of love.

Thanks for letting me play x — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 26, 2023

Only half an hour after announcing he'd take part in the tour, Zayn returned to X with a slightly longer message. The former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion talked about not being active on social media recently and revealed that it had been "a crazy and in some ways difficult time" for him recently. He also admitted, however, that life had been good for him, and he was grateful to finish out a remarkable year "in such great cities, with such great fans."

"Just know I'm happy to be here with you," Zayn said to close his tweet.

Haven't been very active on here lately. It's been a crazy and in some ways difficult time for me, but I'm so grateful to be in such great cities, with such great fans, to end such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. Just know I'm very happy to be here with you. https://t.co/jqf8OrXPcz — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 26, 2023

Tonight's MSG show will be Zayn's first appearance in WWE in several weeks. The WWE star was last seen on the December 4 episode of "Raw," where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in singles action, and later laid out by McIntyre in a backstage assault. The angle was reportedly done to write Zayn off of TV as he was set for time off. It's unknown if Zayn's return to live events will signal his return to "Raw" next week as well.