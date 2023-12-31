AEW Worlds End 2023: Biggest Winners And Losers

Now that Maxwell Jacob Friedman's reign as AEW World Champion is over, it can be weighed in the balance, and personally, I can't find much that the title reign accomplished, outside of taking MJF out of his comfort zone, muddling his character, and teaching him the power of friendship over the course of six agonizingly saccharine months. MJF undercut every top heel that the company has in the name of his misguided babyface run, which also deflated the greatest heel the company had: himself.

MJF spent the entire reign, spinning in circles, trying to be likable when the entire appeal of MJF was his willingness to be detestable. He was young, cocky, willing to be hated, and all of that bravado completely shut down once he made it to the top of the mountain. He made his name being an a–hole and somehow the powers that be decided that this a–hole should be a babyface, but a babyface that still calls his enemies "fat," who still talks to his co-workers like they're subhuman, and calls his fans "poor," but don't you dare criticize this precious boy, because he was bullied as a child and is very sensitive about it and also he's very apprehensive about being disliked due to the state of geopolitics, even though he's made it clear in print that he's not really on any side in the current conflict in the Middle East and just believes in peace and love and hugs. He is both the bully and the bullied, oppressor and oppressed, heel and face, and that leaves very little room for his opponents to be anything other than a sounding board for his trauma and a punching bag. It hasn't been a championship reign, it's been therapy.

The entire reign was overcomplicated in the name of protecting one of the most immature, least confident world champions in modern wrestling, whether he was suited to the role or not. Even depressed alcoholic Adam Page somehow came off as a more noble, banner-carrying champion than MJF.

Luckily for fans, the reign is over. Unfortunately for MJF, he's out of chances to prove himself as world champion and probably shouldn't be near the title again any time soon.