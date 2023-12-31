AEW Worlds End 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In case you missed it, Adam Copeland won the TNT Championship from Christian Cage at Worlds End, and after the match, Killswitch ran down to cash in the anytime TNT title shot he'd earned by winning a battle royal on the pre-show. Stop me if you've heard this before.

Now yes, I do think it's likely that this was done merely as a tribute to Copeland's past (he was the first winner and first casher of WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2005/2006) and is probably not indicative that AEW is bringing in a similar concept on a regular basis. But it still hurts to see any promotion introduce it in what's very nearly 2024. Money in the Bank, specifically the "surprise" aspect where a title can suddenly, shockingly change hands, is an idea that's very much run its course at this point, as WWE has now spent almost 20 years squeezing out every ounce of juice. Utilizing it now isn't a fantastic look for a company that continues to fancy itself a "challenger brand. And if that wasn't enough, the angle cast a long shadow over what had been a very good Copeland vs. Christian match on a PPV that desperately needed one.

If Killswitch had simply cashed in his, uh ... folder? Envelope? Whatever it was, if he'd have just cashed it in and taken the TNT off Copeland, that would have been one thing. You're at least moving things forward — you're keeping a midcard title off Copeland, who doesn't need it, while still allowing him to defeat Christian, and you're kicking off a new chapter in the Christian/Killswitch story, with Killswitch again in possession of the TNT title but now perhaps more reluctant to let Christian take all the glory. That's story advancement. Instead, Christian demands Killswitch give him the title shot, and Killswitch does, and Christian wins the title back the same night he lost it. So we started the evening with Christian as TNT Champion and Killswitch being browbeaten into serving him, and we end the evening with Christian as TNT Champion and Killswitch being browbeaten into serving him. Booker of the year!

MITB is an overcomplicated concept that only works as a means of quickly and forcefully wrenching the booking in a certain direction. If you use MITB as a means of returning to the status quo, you've just done a bunch of complicated overbooking for what amounts to zero story progression, and suddenly nobody cares about the fact that the match was good. The lesson: Don't mess around with MITB if you don't know how to use it effectively, and probably just don't mess around with it at all.

Written by Miles Schneiderman