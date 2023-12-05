AEW CEO Tony Khan Reveals Inspiration Behind Worlds End PPV Name

The upcoming AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be a first-time event for the company to round out the year, with Tony Khan adding another major event to the calendar. With a fresh show comes a new name, and he recently revealed to The Athletic that, "Like most of the best ideas I've had, including AEW, it was made in London."

London plays a big part in Khan's life due to his involvement in the Premier League club Fulham, currently working as the Vice Chairman. However, it also has played a huge role in AEW due to the fact the English capital played host to the company's biggest-ever show — All In — with AEW putting on a second show there next summer. It was a trip to London that led to Khan creating the name for this show, which he stuck with from that moment.

"It's inspired by London. I was on my way to the Tottenham Hotspur versus Fulham match at Tottenham," he said. "I'm looking for a name for the pay-per-view. We passed by the World's End (pub) and I thought, 'That's it.'"

The event will be taking place on December 30 to wrap up the year in style for the company, and will be headlined by MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. Outside of that, no matches have been officially confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view, but the final of the Continental Classic will also be taking place on this show with the winner being crowned the inaugural AEW Triple Crown Champion.