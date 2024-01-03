Sammy Guevara Explains Concussion He Suffered At AEW WrestleDream

AEW's Sammy Guevara has discussed the concussion that kept him out of action and shared how he discovered it.

Ahead of his return match on Saturday at Worlds End pay-per-view, Guevara spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the "Insight" podcast about his concussion that caused him to be out of action since his match at WrestleDream in October.

"You know, I do the cutter so much and it's the stupidest things, this cutter that I do all the time, this time just bumped my head on the canvas and then saw the future," said Guevara. "And if you go back, you can tell, okay, maybe he's not good. But I didn't know at that time. I actually thought that they had a match booked for me that Wednesday, I thought I was good. And then it wasn't until a couple of days later that I was like really feeling it."

Guevara explained the symptoms he was experiencing, which included a headache and sensitivity to light. His wife, AEW star Tay Melo, called the doctor for him.

"And then Tay contacted the doctor. [Were you dizzy?] No. Just like the lights are bothering me. [Were you throwing up?] No, no, thankfully, it wasn't like that. But I had a headache and stuff and it was like the lights were bothering me. Like bright lights. Like my future is bright [laughs]. But yeah, then they obviously took me off and let me chill and sent me to some people to see. But yeah, that was like probably the longest I've been out of wrestling so far, it's been since October 1."

His return match saw him team with Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin to defeat AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill and The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs).