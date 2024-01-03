Ted DiBiase Compares Wrestling WWE Hall Of Famer To 'Being In Heaven'

Over his near 50-year career, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has worked as in-ring talent, a manager, a commentator, and a part of WWE's creative team. "The Million Dollar Man" has worked with many individuals over his long career, and on an episode of "Everybody's Got A Pod," he recalled a wrestler he especially enjoyed working with during his in-ring days.

"I only had one match with Ricky Steamboat, and brother, we tore it down," DiBiase confided. "And you talk about a guy, I mean, it's like — for me it was like being in heaven."

DiBiase reported feeling an "instinctive" connection with Steamboat and wished that he had done an extensive program with Steamboat, where a feud between the two could have culminated in a stipulation match. DiBiase and Steamboat's sole lock-up was in the 1991 King of the Ring tournament, and their match ended in a draw as both men fought until the time limit, with neither progressing in the tournament.

"I wrestled him one time and loved it," DiBiase concluded.

DiBiase went on to have a historic career in WWE. He was the inaugural and eventual two-time Million Dollar Champion, a one-time North American Heavyweight Champion, and a three-time WWF Tag Team Champion. He also went on to win the King of the Ring tournament seven years after he fought Steamboat, in 1998, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. DiBiase was most recently seen on "WWE Raw's" 30th anniversary episode, where he lost to Baron Corbin in a game of poker.