Shawn Michaels Praises WWE NXT Star Ahead Of AJPW Match

"WWE NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels has sent his best wishes and support to Charlie Dempsey, ahead of the youngster's Triple Crown Championship match in AJPW.

Days before Dempsey's match in Japan, "The Heartbreak Kid" stated that the goal of "NXT" is to help grow and develop young stars. He also said that there isn't a better star to represent the WWE brand than Dempsey.

"@WWENXT is about supporting and developing our young Superstars while evolving along the way. Help me support #CharlieDempsey as he travels to @alljapan_pw for the Triple Crown Championship on January 3. I couldn't ask for a better Superstar to represent #WWENXT. Good luck!!"

It was announced recently that Dempsey, the son of William Regal, will fly over to Japan to compete at AJPW's New Year Giant Series show on January 3. Dempsey will face off against Katsuhiko Nakajima, who has held the title since November. Nakajima successfully defended the title on December 31, 2023, defeating Kento Miyahara at AJPW Mania X 2023.

Dempsey was also on the Mania X 2023 card, teaming with Yuma Anzai and defeating Tatsumi Fujinami and Leona. Dempsey, who debuted in WWE in 2021, recently received the opportunity to win his first title in WWE, when he faced North American Champion Dragon Lee and Joe Coffey in a triple threat match, where Lee retained his title.

Dempsey is part of a faction in the developmental brand alongside Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne, with the foursome set to receive a new faction name.