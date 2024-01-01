Tony Khan Discusses The Possibility Of AEW Holding More International PPV Events

AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, was a monumental success for the company. Over 80,000 fans attended the event, suggesting that there is an audience for more AEW shows overseas. As such, AEW will return to Wembley to do it all over again in 2024, but is Tony Khan interested in visiting other regions for PPV events?

"We're very focused on London for All In, and I think it's very important to have the attendance from all over Europe," Khan said during a recent media call ahead of AEW Worlds End. "We had many fans from France and Germany, and I talked to a lot of them on that weekend around Wembley. There were people from all over the world, including the great European fans who came to Wembley Stadium."

While Khan's attention is on All In 2024 right now, he hasn't ruled out visiting more international markets down the line. The AEW President has teased venturing into more European regions, as All In made showed that there are plenty of passionate AEW fans around the continent.

"It certainly is a very exciting opportunity for AEW to visit France and Germany and do shows and tour. I think it's important for us to also represent to everybody what it meant to us to have fans from all over the world attending Wembley Stadium and what the multi-million dollar gates represent."

Khan added that All In 2024 has already gained $5 million in ticket sales, despite the event being eight months away. If the return to London is successful, though, he'd consider venturing further for AEW shows and tours.