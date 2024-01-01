Unadvertised Star Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

Tonight's Day 1 edition of "WWE Raw" could be in for the dulcet tones of Living Colour.

Fightful Select is reporting that former AEW World Champion CM Punk is backstage at tonight's "WWE Raw," despite not being advertised for the New Year's Day festivities. Punk has already made it clear that he intends to enter this year's Royal Rumble to earn a chance to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with whom Punk has been embroiled in a bitter feud since his return at the end of Survivor Series: War Games in November.

No word on what Punk is doing backstage nor whether he'll be in action in any way on tonight's show in San Diego. Punk is coming off a pair of matches against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at WWE's live events in Manhattan's Madison Square Garden and Inglewood's Kia Forum. Punk was recently praised by Brian "Road Dogg" James for adding a hefty amount of interest in the live events.