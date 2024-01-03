Grayson Waller Talks Potential WWE Opponents, His Goal For WrestleMania 40

WWE star Grayson Waller has discussed his plans for WrestleMania 40, stating how being on the card is important to him rather than who he faces.

Waller was a recent guest on "The Collection with Brad Gilmore," where he was asked whom he would like to face at WrestleMania 40.

"I think the roster in WWE right now is stacked, like from top to bottom it's kind of crazy. When you look at the SmackDown roster, which I'm a part of, you've got Roman Reigns, who's the champion and sometimes he's not even there, but those shows are still stacked. So, for me, personally, it's not about a person for WrestleMania 40, it's more about being on that card," said the former "WWE NXT" star.

He added that he got to watch WrestleMania 39 from the VIP box last year, alongside Carmelo Hayes, and they both had the dream of being on this year's WrestleMania card.

"I got to attend last year with NXT, we were up in the box and watching it, and I told myself — I was sitting with Carmelo Hayes, at the time we were kind of a little bit closer friends, and I said to him, 'This is us next year.' And we both had that same vibe. So for me, personally, it's all about getting on WrestleMania and being on that card I don't care who's across from me type of thing."

Waller revealed that he met CM Punk for the first time recently, and also had a conversation with Randy Orton, stating that his conversations with them weren't polite.

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not going to say anything else about that meeting," said Waller. "Same with Randy. Met him briefly in the past, got to meet him properly last week and I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances."