Mark Briscoe 'Likes The Idea' Of Going After This AEW Singles Championship Next

While he found himself eliminated earlier than he hoped in the tournament, Mark Briscoe's run in the AEW Continental Classic was nowhere near a failure, as he proved himself against the likes of Jon Moxley and Jay White, while also picking up a win in his final match against Jay Lethal. And now that the dust has settled, Briscoe is ready to set his sights on some other gold, most notably a belt that finds itself in a bit of turmoil right now.

During a "K&S Wrestle Fest" virtual signing, Briscoe received a message from a fan who wants to see Briscoe go after the TNT Championship. It took less than Briscoe five seconds to warm up to the idea.

"I like that, I like that," Briscoe said. "I'm getting a little tingle here [thinking about it]. I like that."

A TNT Championship victory would be a historic one for Briscoe, who hasn't held a singles championship since 2002, when he was JCW Light Heavyweight Champion, and has never held a singles title in a major promotion like AEW or Ring of Honor. He notably was a contender for the ROH Television Championship in 2023, unsuccessfully challenging Samoa Joe for the title at ROH Supercard of Honor last April.

Briscoe throwing his name into the TNT Title picture would come after the title experienced a wild Saturday night at AEW Worlds End. The title entered the night on the shoulders of Christian Cage, who promptly lost it to Adam Copeland following a brutal No Disqualification match. However, Christian immediately regained the title in the post-match, after Killswitch gave Christian his guaranteed "any time, anywhere" TNT Title shot he won earlier in the night during a battle royal on Worlds End: Zero Hour.

