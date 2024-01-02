Roman Reigns Has No Words (Just An Emoji) After The Rock Showed Up On WWE Raw

Moments after Jinder Mahal cut a promo under the guise of being the teased returning former WWE Champion on "WWE Raw: Day 1" last night, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared and blew the roof off the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. After interacting with "The Modern Day Maharaja," Johnson suggested that he might take a seat at the "head of the table" when he dined out later that night. Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has since posted a single laughing emoji on social media, which is seemingly his reaction to Johnson's "head of the table" line.

😂 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 2, 2024

Johnson's comment could suggest that he and Reigns are finally set to meet inside the ring for the very first time in the immediate future. With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, one might assume that the dream clash could happen in Philadelphia; however, WWE has another large-scale stadium event before that in Australia, Elimination Chamber, which could potentially host the gigantic battle between the two cousins. Then, of course, there's the Royal Rumble, taking place at Tampa's Tropicana Field in just a few weeks.

A match between Johnson and Reigns has been teased for the last few years but never come to fruition, with "The People's Champion" recently revealing that the bout was "scrapped" for WrestleMania 39. The wrestler-turned-actor claimed that he, current WWE president Nick Khan, and then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon were unable to come up with something unprecedented for the fans. In the same interview, Johnson said he was open to facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in April.