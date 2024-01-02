AEW's Swerve Strickland Credits 'Architect' Chris Jericho For Paving The Way

Chris Jericho is arguably a living legend in pro wrestling, with numerous championship runs and prominent positions in both WWE and AEW to his credit. However, outside of wrestling, he's a bonafide rockstar, and according to Swerve Strickland in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Jericho paved the way for him to branch outside of the industry.

"I've always said, he's kind of like the architect in the multimedia personality in pro wrestling." Strickland went on to note how Jericho originally began his band, Fozzy, back in 1999 while still being a wrestler. Additionally, Stickland pointed out all the things Jericho has been able to achieve in the music industry. "And to be able to go overseas, do tours, do his Cruise, perform on that with his band, and then do that on 'All In' in front of 80,000 people, then do a podcast, then do television and do musical guest appearances on "Masked Singer" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Because of all these achievements, Strickland describes Jericho as the "monarch" of jumping from platform to platform while still maintaining a career as a wrestler. Similarly, Strickland has also found success in the music industry but claims Jericho paved the way for him. "You lose a lot of sleep, man, but he's really paved the way for me to even be able to think this was a possibility."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Varsallone and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.