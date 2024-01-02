Ex-WWE Star nZo Says He's Proud Of This AEW Champion (But Could Still Beat Him Up)

Big Bill and Ricky Starks have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship since the October 7, 2023 "AEW Collision." During a signing with "K&S Wrestlefest," nZo was asked if he would ever team up with Chris Jericho to take on his former WWE tag team partner and Starks in AEW. Jericho successfully teamed up with Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara against Bill, Starks, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs this past weekend at Worlds End.

"Would I?" nZo said. "That is definitely something that is not on the cards right now because, obviously, I am a free agent ... I know that I am damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team title, and the last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him. You know what I mean? I love that guy. That's my best buddy, man. I'm pulling for him. I'm rooting for him. I'm not trying to beat him up because everybody knows I would beat him up. I would beat the hell out of him, right? Easy."

The only time nZo and Bill have been rivals in the ring was in 2017, while both were working for WWE. After Bill turned on his longtime partner, the pair collided at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire premium live event. Bill managed to pick up the win that night and a few weeks later on "WWE Raw," before nZo exacted revenge in a Brooklyn Street Fight the following month. nZo and Bill most recently crossed paths in the ring when they teamed up against Matt and Jeff Hardy at a Northeast Wrestling event in March 2022.

