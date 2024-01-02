Mark Briscoe Discusses Challenges Of Switching From Tag Team To Singles Action In AEW

Mark Briscoe is typically known to fans as a tag team wrestler, due to being one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers. After the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, Mark is now focusing and learning how to work as a singles act, admitting that he has seen 2023 as his rookie year working alone.

"As a rookie singles wrestler, I'm not trying to make excuses because I don't condone losing," he said to "K&S WrestleFest." "I'm not happy that I lost, 'Oh, it's my rookie season so it's okay that I lost.' No, it's not okay that I am losing." Briscoe has been given plenty of opportunities to work alone as part of the Continental Classic, but he was only able to pick up one victory as part of the Blue League. Despite that, he believes he gave his opponents hell in each match as he continues to develop as a singles star. "I've just got to figure out the nuances of singles wrestling as compared to tag team wrestling," he said. "Don't worry, I think 2024, ya'll going to see big things from Sussex County's favorite son.

The Briscoes were notorious for holding nothing back inside the ring, often working at a breakneck pace from start to finish. However, now that he's competing on his own, this is the main aspect of singles wrestling that Mark believes he needs to develop moving forward. "Me and Jay could both be guns blazing 100 miles per hour, because I know once I've whopped a sufficient amount of ass, I know I can tag out and get a breather," he said. "In a singles match you don't have that luxury, you don't have that tag out options so it's almost like I've gotta pace myself. I've still gotta whoop that ass, but we've gotta keep some gas in the tank."

