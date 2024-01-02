AEW's Swerve Strickland Compares One Aspect Of His Persona To Kanye West

Kanye West is one of the biggest names in music. Despite gaining a reputation in recent years for his controversial opinions, he still has a massive following. According to Swerve Strickland during a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, the AEW star's persona is somewhat inspired by West. Strickland notes that his in-ring performance might not be based on West, but his promos definitely take after the "God-complex" the award-winning rapper has.

"As far as an identity with talking and promos, there's this God-complex to the character and persona a little bit where he thinks he's gifting the world with his presence, gifting the world with his music and stuff like that." Additionally, he noted that his entrance theme "Big Pressure" was produced by Profit, who won his Grammy alongside West, and he's done features with one of the many rappers who will be featured on West's upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign, "Vultures."

"So, there's a lot of actual true music-oriented elements and ties and relationships that go into the persona and what you see as Swerve and Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Embassy on a weekly basis." Lastly, Strickland revealed that he will be performing during Chris Jericho's Cruise this year, and recalled doing an emergency set during 2023's Cruise. "I did last year as a real emergency thing where they needed a performance going on for like 30 minutes. This coming Jericho Cruise I'll be performing like a full hour-long set and I have a lot of music to fill with that."

