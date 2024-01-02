Maxxine Dupri Talks About Working Under WWE Execs Triple H And Shawn Michaels

Through her work as a valet, in-ring performer, and former Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models, Maxxine Dupri has had a valuable opportunity to work under two legendary names in the professional wrestling business — Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels. During a recent interview with "Lightweights Podcast," Dupri opened up about her experience working with both Levesque, who serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer, and Michaels, who is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

"It's unreal for that to be my boss," Dupri said in reference to Levesque. "It's like, what is life? It's just so special to get to be in his presence and learn from him. I do think that he gives a lot of grace, and is really understanding. I think that's what's cool about working for someone like him. Obviously he's brilliant when it comes to creative and putting on a show and all of that, but he also is like a human and a dad and a husband. It's cool when you have those moments where maybe you're not feeling like you did your best or whatever, and to have someone that's understanding of what you're going through is cool."

In relation to Michaels, who oversees the "WWE NXT" product, Dupri noted that her time in "NXT" was largely defined by her position as a valet for Von Wagner. And while she didn't have an extensive relationship with Michaels during her original "NXT" stint, Dupri asserts that she did have some genuine conversations with Michaels that revealed his human side.

In late 2023, Alpha Academy made a few appearances on "NXT," one of which was for a six-person tag team match against Meta Four's Lash Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah — a match that Michaels helped to coordinate.

"That was my first time wrestling at 'NXT.' To get to work with him on that was so cool," Dupri said.

