WWE's Grayson Waller Shares Dubious New Year's Resolution, Immediately Breaks It

It's a new year, which means that almost everyone has some kind of resolution — even WWE star Grayson Waller. On Tuesday, Waller took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to declare that he's done "causing chaos."

"It's 2024 and I think it's time I turn over a new leaf," Waller wrote. "No more causing chaos on TV, no more saying mean things. I'm going to be on my best behaviour #NewYearNewMe."

Waller's supposed resolution was a tough sell for WWE fans; since going to the main roster in July, Waller's sharp tongue and grating personality has gotten him on the wrong side of everyone from John Cena and The Rock to Taylor Swift fans, who he angered back in October by calling the "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space" singer "a six." He's also teamed up with Austin Theory to irritate the likes of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, was almost attacked by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin during WWE's recent holiday tour in Las Vegas, and upset Michigan Senator Dayna Polehanki by calling Detroit "the armpit of America."

As it happens, Waller's "resolution" didn't even last the day. Tuesday evening, he appeared on the "New Year's Evil" edition of "WWE NXT," where he approached Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to deliver his typical tirade of insults and even got himself booked against Williams in a No. 1 contender's match for the "NXT" Championship. Before the match had even begun, Waller had quoted his own X post with a GIF that simply read, "New year, same me."